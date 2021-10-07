Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92. 27,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 11,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

