Tarsadia Capital LLC Sells 4,639 Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Tarsadia Capital LLC decreased its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition accounts for about 0.1% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.62 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,142,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

