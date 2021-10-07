Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TARS. Raymond James increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $48,059.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $419,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

