Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jitesh Gadhia Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62).

TW opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TW shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

