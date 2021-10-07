TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,750,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

