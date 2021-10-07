TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €45.00 ($52.94).

TMVWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

TMVWY traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

