Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TNISF stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.
About Técnicas Reunidas
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.