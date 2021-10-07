Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

