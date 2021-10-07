Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($12.73). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

