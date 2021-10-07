Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.06. 11,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

