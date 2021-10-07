Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

