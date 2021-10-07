Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. Research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

