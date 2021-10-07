Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Tesla by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $782.75 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.82.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.