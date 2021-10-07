Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $96,473,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,162.33 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $439.05 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,340.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,475.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

