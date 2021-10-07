Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,079. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

