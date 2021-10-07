Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE TGH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,079. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

