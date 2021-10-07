The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.67.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

