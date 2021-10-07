The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The AZEK has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.19 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

