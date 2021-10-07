The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.28

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 3625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
