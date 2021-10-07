The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.28

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 3625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

