The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 66.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 92.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 258,184.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 681,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

NYSE:BNS opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

