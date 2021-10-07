The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $46,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $525.50 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $496.86 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.87.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.