The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $525.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $496.86 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $901.87.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

