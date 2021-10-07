The Buckle, Inc.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Shares Climb by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales increased by 17.8% during the month of September. The Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,806,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,872,065. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The Buckle has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

