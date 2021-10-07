The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,465,000 after purchasing an additional 479,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

