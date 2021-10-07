The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:EEA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

