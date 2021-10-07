The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €108.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

Shares of BMW opened at €81.61 ($96.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

