The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $52.66 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $52.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $52.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.50 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

Shares of GS opened at $388.05 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.64 and a 200-day moving average of $371.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.