The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 605,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 47,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $611.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

