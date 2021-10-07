The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $72.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

