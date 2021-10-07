The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MasTec were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE MTZ opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

