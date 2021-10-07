The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 278 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $222,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $248,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

SLAB opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average is $144.58. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

