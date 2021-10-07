The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.97 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 852,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $251.99 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.39 and a 52 week high of $260.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

