The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.