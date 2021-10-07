The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 73,083 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5,128.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,083 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 124.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 497.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $138.62.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

