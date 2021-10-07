The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,044,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

