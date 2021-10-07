The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,342 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $142.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

