The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 10.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.58. 85,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $346.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

