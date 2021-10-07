The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble outpaced the industry in the past three months on a robust surprise trend. While it has reported earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fifth straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Sales growth was attributed to strength across all segments coupled with robust volume, pricing and mix. Management issued its outlook for fiscal 2022. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, cost leverage gains due to higher sales and other benefits. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs and reinvestments and other impacts hurt the company’s margins, which weighed on the bottom line. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

