The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $717.25 million and approximately $156.36 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.42 or 0.00774083 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.