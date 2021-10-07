The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.28.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $293.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

