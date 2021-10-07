The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Acquired by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. The Shyft Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,650,250. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,851. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.