The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $178.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 168.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

