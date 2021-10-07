The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.
Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $178.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 168.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
About The Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.