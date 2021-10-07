The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,952,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,128,000 after purchasing an additional 874,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

