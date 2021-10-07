Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 173,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,052,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,092.4% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 74.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.9% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 332,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,934,000 after buying an additional 122,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $582.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,881. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

