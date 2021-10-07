ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDUP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,566 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

