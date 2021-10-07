Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TDW traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 152,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,029. The company has a market cap of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter.
About Tidewater
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
