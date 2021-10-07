Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 1,442,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,975,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

