Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$10.51 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$10.34 to C$10.51 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TF stock opened at C$9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a current ratio of 89.60 and a quick ratio of 89.30. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.43. The firm has a market cap of C$782.03 million and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

