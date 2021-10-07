TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Up 32.1% in September

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter worth about $967,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 588,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,908. TLG Acquisition One has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

