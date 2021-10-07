Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.97

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.97 and last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 225700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPZ. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.10. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (TSE:TPZ)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

